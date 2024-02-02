Sachin Tendulkar's social media game is just as good as was his batting--top class! The Master Blaster took to 'X' to react to a picture of him and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep. The popular film star was conducting #AskKichcha session on the micro-blogging platform and a fan shared picture of him and Tendulkar and asked him about his experience of meeting the cricket legend. Sudeep then shared that the photo looked 'like a woowwww..' and also shared that it was a fond memory. Tendulkar subsequently reacted to this photo and wrote, "t was lovely meeting you. Aur uss din kisine hamara ye photo bhi kitna acha KICHCHA tha. Always wishing you good health and happiness in life." Sachin Tendulkar Meets His Die-Hard Fan Wearing ‘I Miss You Tendulkar’ Jersey on the Road, Shares Heartwarming Video of Their Interaction

See Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction on 'X' Here

It was lovely meeting you. Aur uss din kisine hamara ye photo bhi kitna acha KICHCHA tha. Always wishing you good health and happiness in life. 😊 https://t.co/D3o1ZvwOUM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)