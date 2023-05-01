Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, May 1. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, the free live streaming of this game will be available on the JioCinema app and website. 'Bro Is From Future!' Twitterati React As Fan Accurately Predicts Rohit Sharma's Score on Mumbai Indians Captain’s 36th Birthday.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

Are we in for another nail-biting thriller? Can @LucknowIPL pull off a repeat of the previous meeting or will @imVkohli and team avenge defeat! Tune-in to #LSGvRCB on #IPLonStar Today | Pre-Show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/WpWYrkSE63 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

The Super Giants from Lucknow welcome #RCB for a high-voltage encounter 🏡🏟️ Can Faf, Kohli, & Co. shine against #LSG at the Ekana Stadium or will the hosts prevail? 🤔 Watch #LSGvRCB, 6:30 PM onwards ➡️ #JioCinema LIVE & FREE across all telecom operators! pic.twitter.com/cLhE4u8Gwj — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 1, 2023

