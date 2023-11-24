Having won the first match of the Legends League Cricket, Manipal Tigers will face Bhilwara Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2023. The opening match between Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). LLC 2023: Gurkeerat Mann’s Half Century Guides Urbanrisers Hyderabad to Victory Over India Capitals.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Live on Star Sports Network

The tiebreaker thriller! 💥 Who'll get the lead today, Manipal Tigers or Bhilwara Kings? Catch the live-action exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode.#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/09eFFBP1q0 — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 24, 2023

