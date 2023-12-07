The Legends League Cricket 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Manipal Tigers and India Capitals will take place on Thursday, December 7. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Manipal Tigers and India Capitals Eliminator will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). LLC 2023: India Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants To Advance Qualifier Two of Legends League Cricket.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Qualifier 2 Live on Star Sports Network

All eyes locked on the Qualifier 2! 👀 It's a now-or-never battle for @manipal_tigers and @CapitalsIndia . Who will secure their spot as the second Finalist of #LLCT20? 🔥#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/UAObwcQPUs — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 7, 2023

