After winning the first two matches of the Legends League Cricket, the Manipal Tigers hope to maintain their momentum. The Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars match will be played at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu on Monday, November 27. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). Legends League Cricket 2023: Four Matches With Top Players to be Held in Jammu.

Tigers will face off with the Super Stars for the first time, who will come out on top? 👊🏻💥#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/ai27zBDp03 — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 27, 2023

