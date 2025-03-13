Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League Season 3 Eliminator match, the winner will face Delhi Capitals in the final. The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The crucial encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 13. Fans in India can watch the MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Eliminator live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the MI-W vs GG-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free. Bharti Fulmali Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Gujarat Giants Batter Who Scored 61 off Just 25 Balls Against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator:

One Step Away from the Final! 🔥 Gujarat Giants & Mumbai Indians battle it out for a spot in the WPL Final against Delhi Capitals! 🏏💥 Who will rise to the occasion & keep their title dreams alive? 🤔✨#WPLonJioStar 👉 Mumbai Indians 🆚 Gujarat Giants | TODAY, 6:30 PM | LIVE… pic.twitter.com/HNmd6EaVvU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2025

