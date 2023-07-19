Nepal will lock horns with UAE 'A' in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, July 19. The match would be played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo and it will get underway at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 3. Fans who want to watch the online live streaming of this match can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel Takes a Stunning Catch During India A vs UAE A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Nepal vs UAE A

Nepal takes on UAE 'A' tomorrow at the P.Sara, Colombo! Can Nepal get the better of the UAE? In a high-octane match, Pakistan 'A' takes on India 'A' tomorrow at the RPICS, Colombo! Who will come out on top?#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/z3nWNGLzWo — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)