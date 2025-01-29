In the second last match of the Super Six Stage in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, Nigeria will lock horns against Ireland on January 29. The Nigeria U19 vs Ireland U19 match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, starting at 08:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, however, Super Six stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans will be able to find online viewing options for the Nigeria U19 vs Ireland U19 Women’s match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Gongadi Trisha Scores First-Ever Century in ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2025 As India Crush Scotland by 150 Runs.

The final day of Super Six #U19WorldCup is upon us! 🏏 Where to watch 🎥 https://t.co/kSlISL4QqQ pic.twitter.com/uuw17P7FrX — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2025

