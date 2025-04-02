The New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team second ODI 2025 will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on April 2. The NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI has a scheduled start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. The live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription fee (match pass). Amazon Prime Video will also provide NZ vs PAK live streaming but at the cost of a subscription. NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025: New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman To Miss Second ODI vs Pakistan With Hamstring Injury.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025:

Grooving into game mode – Preparing for the second ODI 🏏#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/Yc0vw0BsUz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 1, 2025

