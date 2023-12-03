New Zealand women's team would lock horns with their counterparts from Pakistan in the first of a three-match T20I series, starting December 3. The first T20I between these two teams will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin and it starts at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Amazon Prime Video has the rights to broadcast international cricket matches in New Zealand. Fans in India can watch the NZ-W vs PAK-W live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app. The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 1st T20I will not be available.

NZ-W vs PAK-W 1st T20I Live

ready for an electrifying game? 🔥🏏 watch #NZvsPAK Women’s 1st T20 International on Dec 3, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/4hc9Lj5nfN — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 2, 2023

