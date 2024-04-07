Oman will go head-to-head against Namibia in the 5th T20I of the five-match series on April 7. The 5th T20I between Oman and Namibia will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman. The match has a scheduled start time of 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters Oman vs Namibia, the T20I series 2024 will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans can use FanCode as a viewing option for Oman vs Namibia five-match T20I series. FanCode will provide the live streaming of all the matches, but fans will have to buy a special pass for the same. Pakistan Selectors Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Razzaq Will Coach Team in T20I Series Against New Zealand.

Oman vs Namibia 5th T20I 2024 Live

Oman 🇴🇲 take on Namibia 🇳🇦 in the decider of the 5-T20I Series which stands evenly poised at 2-2! Catch all the action live and follow for more updates! 📲 💻 🏟️#OmanCricket #OMNvsNAM #Explore #Cricket #Oman @CricketNamibia1 pic.twitter.com/cRjTjlQLjp — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) April 7, 2024

