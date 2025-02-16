Hosts Oman takes on Nambia in the third ODI of the ongoing tri-nation series, which is part of ICC CWC League 2. The OMN vs NAM ODI match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) and start at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast is available in India, due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans can find live streaming viewing options for the OMN vs NAM ODI match on the FanCode app and website, which will need an INR 99 pass. USA Cricket Team Players Enjoy ‘Pani Puri’ Flavors in Anand Gujarat (Watch Video).

Oman vs Namibia Live

Oman 🇴🇲 take on Namibia 🇳🇦 in its 3rd game of the tri-series for the ICC CWC League 2 2024-26! 🔥 Catch all the action live and exclusive on https://t.co/mTdZS6uPGh and support the #MeninRed. Follow for more updates and coverage...#OmanCricket #CWCL2 #OMNvNAM #Explore pic.twitter.com/PIU3oG4KYg — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) February 15, 2025

