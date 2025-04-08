Punjab Kings will lock horns with a struggling Chennai Super Kings side in the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali District, Punjab, and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India and fans can watch the PBKS vs CSK live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by 50 Runs in IPL 2025; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra Archer Shine for RR As PBKS Suffer Their First Loss in Season 18.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025:

Get ready for a mid-week treat! 🎉 It’s a double header! 🎉 Kolkata faces off against Lucknow at Eden Gardens meanwhile Chennai will look to make a comeback against Punjab Kings in this #RivalryWeek Who are you rooting for? 🏏🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 KKR 🆚 LSG | TODAY, 2:30 PM,… pic.twitter.com/QkbAsnLLWB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2025

