The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host its 'RCB Unbox' event at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 17. The RCB Unbox event presents an opportunity for fans to witness the players and see some popular musicians performing during the event. Hanumankind, Timmy Trumpet, Sanjit Hegde, and others will perform at the RCB Unbox event. The event is likely to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, no live telecast of the event is available for the fans, but viewers can watch the live streaming of the RCB Unbox event on the RCB website and app, but they have to pay INR 99. Virat Kohli Presented With Traditional Serie A Captain’s Armband by Michele Ciccarese During RCB Innovation Lab Event Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pic).

RCB Unbox Event 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

Why miss your most favourite #RCBUnbox event when you can watch it LIVE? 🎥🔥 Register now on the RCB Official Website & App enjoy these priceless moments from the comfort of your home for just ₹99! 🛋 Sit back, relax, and let the memories come to you! 🎶🤩 🔗… pic.twitter.com/uk17CotSOn — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

