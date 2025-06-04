The Royal Challengers Bengaluru etched history on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, by winning the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match and clinching the Indian Premier League title for the first time since inception. Winning the IPL 2025 title, something the fans waited for 18 long years, calls for a grand celebration. And, this is exactly what the Bengaluru-based franchise will do in their home city. The IPL 2025 winning RCB side will have a grand victory parade in the city of Bengaluru, starting from Vidhana Soudha and ending at their dear home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of RCB's victory parade in Bengaluru can watch it on TV channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, and Star Sports 3. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options of RCB's victory parade can watch it on the JioHotstar app and website. While the victory parade is expected to start from 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), coverage in Star Sports Network is on air from 2:00 PM. Andy Flower Pays Tremendous Respect to RCB Captain Rajat Patidar After Maiden IPL Triumph, Says ‘He Hashed Himself With All That Scrutiny’.

RCB's Victory Parade

It’s a homecoming like no other❤️❤️❤️ Watch #KingKohli and #RCB celebrate their first #TATAIPL title with their fans in Bengaluru - including a Victory Parade🏆 It’s going to be a spectacle you cannot miss 👉 4th June, Wed, 2 PM only on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! Watch… pic.twitter.com/OAxaznYvlc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 4, 2025

