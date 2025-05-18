With an aim to reach the top of the table, Punjab Kings will be facing hosts Rajasthan Royals in the 59th Indian Premier League 2025 match on Sunday, May 18. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options of the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the IPL 2025 match, viewers will require a subscription. Sanju Samson Hits The Nets! Rajasthan Royals Captain Undergoes Training Under Watchful Eyes of Coach Rahul Dravid Ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025:

𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞 - Round 2️⃣! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/067cf7UtEu — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)