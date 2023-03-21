Having lost the second ODI against West Indies, a resurgent South Africa will look to claim a win and seal the series 2-1. The third game of the three-match ODI series will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on March 21 (Tuesday). The match will commence at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST. Sadly, the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will not be broadcast live due to the absence of broadcasters. However, fans can catch the live stream on FanCode.

SA vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming Online

West Indies are one win away from their 1st ever bilateral ODI series triumph in South Africa. Will the hosts deny them once again? Watch #SAvWI 3rd ODI live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/XI05afXODh @InfinixIndia pic.twitter.com/8vq2GLEfPd — FanCode (@FanCode) March 20, 2023

