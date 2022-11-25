Sri Lanka is all set to take on Afghanistan in the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday, November 25 at Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. The 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Live Telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels while the fans will be provided the live streaming of the match by the SonyLiv app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

🇦🇫 and 🇱🇰 are set for their next assignment 🏏💪 Who are you rooting for? 🤩 Catch the LIVE of #SLvAFG ODI 1 today, 2:30 PM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/zkkAGd9gqp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 25, 2022

