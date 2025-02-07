Australia national cricket team dominated rain-obstructed first Test in the series while the trend continued in the second Test also with the visitors having early upper hand in the game on opening day. Day 2 of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test will start at 10 am IST (Indian standard Time)on February 7. The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 is being held at Galle Stadium. Official broadcasters for SL vs AUS 2025 are Sony Sports Network and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 5 TV channels. Fans can switch to Sony Liv or FanCode to catch live streaming viewing options for the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 and find all the Day 2 action online on their apps and website. SL vs AUS 2025: Veteran Sri Lankan Batter Dimuth Karunaratne To Retire After Playing 100th Test.

SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Live

1st Test: Australia 🇦🇺 ✅ 2nd Test: ? 🤔 Can 🇱🇰 rise to the occasion and level the 2-match series? 👀 #SonySportsNetwork #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/AdESpksL5r — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)