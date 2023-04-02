South Africa face Netherlands in the third game of the three-match ODI series at the wanderers stadium, Johannesburg, on April 2, 2023. This is a must-win game for the Proteas as a win would guarantee a place in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup group league stage. The match starts at 1.30 PM while the toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST. The fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on Star Sports first channel and they can also watch the live stream on Fancode.

South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI Live on FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)