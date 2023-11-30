The seventh season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is on the. The Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, on Thursday, November 30. The game will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will not be telecast live on Sports18 HD/SD due to other commitments. The live streaming of the Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 2023 match will be available on the Sports18 Network OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. Abu Dhabi T10 2023: New York Strikers Bounce Back with a Resounding Win Over Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators Prevail in Opening Match

