The Hundred 2023 has commenced with some exciting action on offer, London Spirit are all set to face-off with Oval Invincibles in a high-voltage clash at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The game has a start time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately for the fans in India, this time the broadcast rights of the Hundred is secured by the Sony Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Hundred 2023 matches on TV in the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming of the matches will be available of Sony Liv app and website alongside FanCode app and website.

LDN vs OVL The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Good news 🙌 Rain has stopped and the covers are off. We will start at 18.45 if no more rain. Toss is at 18.15.#LoveLords | #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/eA6Bqosrym — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 2, 2023

