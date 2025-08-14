The Hundred 2025 women's competition rolls onto its 13th match, which will see London Spirit go up against Trent Rockets at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday, August 14. The London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). London Spirit have had a good time at The Hundred 2025 so far, winning all three matches and looking like a force to be reckoned with. On the other hand, the Trent Rockets are yet to win a match, losing both their games so far. In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of The Hundred 2025 and fans can watch the London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) TV channels. Fans also have not one but two online viewing options as The Hundred 2025 live streaming is available on SonyLIV and FanCode. England Cricketer Tymal Mills Not Allowed To Display ‘OnlyFans’ Logo on His Bat During The Hundred 2025.

The Hundred 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)