England cricketer Tymal Mills' request to have the 'OnlyFans' logo displayed on his bat during The Hundred 2025 tournament has been denied by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board). The 33-year-old England fast bowler had earlier made headlines after he announced that he had joined the subscription-based platform that is known for its adult content, becoming the first professional international cricketer to do so. Taking to Instagram, Tymal Mills had posted a picture of himself wearing 'OnlyFans' merchandise while also holding a bat which had the sticker of the platform and wrote, "It’s completely safe for work content and all about sharing my passion with you in a new way. Can’t wait to build this community and connect with you all on a stronger level." Tymal Mills Joins OnlyFans, England and Former RCB Pacer Vows Exclusive Cricket and Lifestyle Content.

Tymal Mills Announces He Has Joined OnlyFans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tymal Mills (@tymalmills)

However, his attempt at promoting his 'OnlyFans' account in The Hundred 2025 through a sticker of the platform's logo on his bat has been turned down by the ECB. Well, Tymal Mills has not had the 'OnlyFans' logo on his bat in the two matches he has played so far. Tymal Mills is the highest wicket-taker in the history of The Hundred, picking up 46 scalps in 32 appearances so far. Besides, he has also played for the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and was part of England's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2022. Barcelona Reportedly 'Worried' About Lamine Yamal's Controversial Summer Vacation; Spanish Star Allegedly Under 'Bad Influence' of Neymar Jr As He Holidays With Senior OnlyFans Model.

Why Did ECB Prohibit Tymal Mills from Having 'OnlyFans' Logo on His Bat at The Hundred 2025?

According to BBC Sport, the ECB turned down Tymal Mills' request to have his 'OnlyFans' logo on his bat at The Hundred 2025 because the move would then have directly clashed with the 'family-friendly' nature of the tournament and the fact that it appeals to a lot of young fans in England and also globally.

Tymal Mills earlier also had made it clear that his OnlyFans account would not have any 'glamour shots' and feature content that would be about 'pure cricket and lifestyle material.' The Athletic quoted the England cricketer saying, "There’s no hiding from the fact they are best known for porn. But what I’ll be doing will be far from that. Your mind does go to one place when you hear about OnlyFans initially, but when you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).