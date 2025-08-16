The 15th match of The Hundred 2025 women's tournament will be contested between Trent Rockets women and Southern Brave women. The Trent Rockets women vs Southern Brave women 100-ball cricket match will be hosted at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Trent Rockets women vs Southern Brave women The Hundred 2025 clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of The Hundred 2025, and fans can watch the Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Women live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. The Hundred 2025 live streaming is also available on the FanCode app and website. Rashid Khan Plays Outrageous Shot To Hit Tim Southee for Six During Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Online

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork#TheHundredpic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

