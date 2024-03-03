United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Scotland in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Sunday, March 3. The UAE vs SCO match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available for fans in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch the UAE vs Scotland match live streaming on the FanCode app and website but after buying a pass. Fans can also watch the match live on ICC TV in select regions. Fan Watches Nepal vs Namibia ODI Cricket Match by Climbing on Tree Branch, Videos Go Viral!

UAE vs Scotland

Our CWCL2 campaign gets underway on Friday 👊#FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/0BdmmXag6P — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) February 26, 2024

