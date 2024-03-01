UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants will be playing the eighth match of the competition. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Friday, March 1. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Reveals ‘Slight Adjustment in Mindset' As Key Factor Behind Consecutive Half-Centuries For Delhi Capitals.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Details

