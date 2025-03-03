The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 caravan will now move to Lucknow. Earlier, Vadodara and Bengaluru hosted the WPL 2025 season. The first match of the Lucknow leg will be played between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants on Monday. The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The crucial encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the UPW-W vs GG-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Retain Top Spot, Qualify For Play-Off After Dominant Nine-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

WPL 2025 Lucknow Fixtures

We're Ready, Lucknow 🥳 Are you? The #TATAWPL action shifts to a new destination 🤩 Which fixture are you most excited for? ✍ 👇 pic.twitter.com/nRZedsICPp — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 2, 2025

