The West Indies women's cricket team will lock horns against the Bangladesh women's cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women's third T20I will be hosted at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts. The much-awaited clash will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 1. Check out WI-W vs BAN-W viewing options. Sadly, due to the absence of the official broadcaster, the West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast will not be available in India. But West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode App. Bangladesh Women Announce 16-Member Squad For White-Ball Series Against West Indies Women.

WI-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Live

