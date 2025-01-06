New Delhi [India], January 6: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the 16-member squad for their upcoming tour of the West Indies, starting from January 19. According to ICC, the upcoming series will be historic since it will be the first time Bangladesh Women will be travelling to the West Indies. The series will comprise three ODI and T20I matches with all matches scheduled to take place at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. As per ICC, the Bangladesh side will arrive in St. Kitts on January 14. The ODI series will take place on January 19, 21, and 24, followed by three T20Is, scheduled for January 27, 29, and 31. Gongadi Trisha Shines As India Women Beat Bangladesh Women by 41 Runs To Bag ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024.

The ODI series carries significant importance as both teams aim to secure vital ICC Women's Championship points for direct qualification to the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup in India. Bangladesh currently sit 7th in the standings with 19 points, just outside the automatic qualification zone, while West Indies are in 9th place with 14 points on the board. With just three matches remaining, both teams will be eager to claim the final direct qualification spot.

West Indies will take on Bangladesh following their disappointing performance against India Women in the white-ball series. Nigar Sultana Joty will be leading the Bangladesh side in their upcoming tour of the Caribbean. Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, and Dilara Akter have also been added to the squad.

Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Lata Mondol, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Farzana Haque, Taj Nehar, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter.

