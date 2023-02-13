The auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League is all set to happen on Monday, February 13, 2023. The event will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Viacom18 group have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The auction event will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Get ready for a 💥 #WPLAuction 🏏 4️⃣0️⃣9⃣ players are set to go under the 🔨, which one do you think will set 🔥 at the auction? Catch the action on Feb 13, 1:30 PM onwards 👉 LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 📲📺#WomensCricket #AuctionFever pic.twitter.com/gLLtGbIXUO — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

