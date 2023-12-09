The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction is set to get underway soon in Mumbai on December 9. The player auction event is set to start at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League and the WPL 2024 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 HD and Sports 18 2 TV channels. Fans can also watch WPL 2024 live streaming online for free on any device. WPL 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru Front-Runners As Women’s Premier League May Follow Multi-City Format.

WPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)