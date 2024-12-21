Zimbabwe is all set to duke it out against Afghanistan in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, December 21. The ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 will commence at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Harare Sports Club. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option for the ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. For the live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode and website but will require a match pass to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2024. Afghanistan Test Squad Announced: Rashid Khan Returns for Upcoming Two-Match Test Series Against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live

Get ready for an action packed holiday season as Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in a tour featuring T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches in Harare and Bulawayo. 😍#ZIMvAFG #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/4f3ojWGTvI — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 7, 2024

