Zimbabwe meet Netherlands in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The series opener will take place on March 21, Tuesday at 01:00 pm IST and will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. No live telecast of ZIM vs NED will be available in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming online of ZIM vs NED 1st ODI 2023 on FanCode.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online

Will Netherlands end their losing streak or will Zimbabwe continue their dream run in ODIs? Find out as @ZimCricketv host @KNCBcricket for a 3-match ODI series starting today 👉 https://t.co/mzRvD7kKKX#ZIMvNED pic.twitter.com/LT2H5m90O3 — FanCode (@FanCode) March 21, 2023

