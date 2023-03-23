Zimbabwe will be facing Netherlands in the 2nd ODI of a three-match series on Thursday, March 23. The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, Zimbabwe vs Netherlands series has no broadcasters in India. Hence the 2nd ODI will not be telecasted live here. Fans however can watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website with a subscription. Zero Runs, Seven Wickets! Sunil Narine Returns With Exceptional Figures During Division 1 game in Trinidad Ahead of IPL 2023.

ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI Live on FanCode

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands meet again after their high-scoring thriller in the first ODI 🔥 Watch #ZIMvNED live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 📺 pic.twitter.com/4abEiYMuEp — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2023

