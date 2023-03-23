Sunil Narine produced an exceptional spell in a Division 1 game between Queen's Park 1 and Clarke Road United at Queen's Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad. Narine gave 0 runs and took seven wickets during this magical spell. He ended up with a brilliant figure of 6.4-6-0-7. Narine is all set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders during the upcoming IPL 2023. KKR fans will be hoping that their star delivers in Purple and Gold too. IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma Joins RR Squad As Probable Replacement of Prasidh Krishna.

Sunil Narine Delivers Exceptional Figures During a Division 1 Game

Sunil Narine bowled a stellar spell of 6.4-6-0-7 in a Division 1 game in Trinidad on Tuesday. What's your favourite bowling spell of all time? pic.twitter.com/gysVKeVGiA — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)