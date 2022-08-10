Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will face off against each other in the 3rd game of the three-match ODI series. The clash will be played on August 10, 2022 (Wednesday) and has a start time of 12:45 pm IST. The live telecast will not be available in India but fans can watch the game online on the FanCode app and website. GaziTV will telecast the match for fans in Bangladesh.

