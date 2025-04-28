After losing the first Test match, hosts Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the second and final Test of the two-match Test series, the game is scheduled to start on Monday, April 28. The BAN vs ZIM 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Bangladesh, from 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no viewing options for the BAN vs ZIM 2025 Test series in India. Hence, fans in India will neither be able to watch the BAN vs ZIM 2nd Test live streaming nor the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team live telecast on any TV channel. But fans can follow the social media handles of both teams to check out BAN vs ZIM live score updates. Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh by 3 Wickets in BAN vs ZIM 1st Test 2025; Brian Bennett Scores Half-Centuries in Both Innings, Blessing Muzarabani Scalps Nine Wickets As Chevrons Take 1-0 Lead Over Tigers.

BAN vs ZIM 2nd Test 2025:

Two captains. One trophy 🏆 All set for tomorrow's first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. 🕕 The match starts at 6.00 AM Zimbabwe time.#BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/YjWCjuKSYh — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) April 19, 2025

