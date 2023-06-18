Zimbabwe will face Nepal in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Sunday, June 18. The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and will start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. On This Day: Kapil Dev Scored 175* Against Zimbabwe in 1983 World Cup.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal

An intriguing first-up encounter 👀 Nepal after their League 2 run take on hosts Zimbabwe to kick off the #CWC23 Qualifier 📺https://t.co/4GMLrzJEBO — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2023

