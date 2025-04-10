Lately, former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu has been targeted by netizens for his biased opinions while doing commentary in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, mainly for only praising/ admiring Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with whom the player has shared dressing room. Taking to social media platform 'X', Rayudu has responded to the backlash from trolls and memers, and maintained that he will forever be a MS Dhoni fan. Several fans have called Rayudu a PR of Dhoni, and criticised the former CSK batter for exaggerating the wicketkeeper on-air. Check out Rayudu's post about MS Dhoni below. Ambati Rayudu Shares Cryptic Post, Former Indian Cricketer Takes Jibe at Mysterious Target For 'Controlling the Narrative'.

Ambati Rayudu Opens Up On His Admiration For MS Dhoni

I was a Thala’s fan I am a Thala’s fan I will always be a Thala’s fan. No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) April 10, 2025

