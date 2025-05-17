Virat Kohli has recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He won't feature for Team India in Test cricket anymore and the format, for which Virat was an icon, lost its poster boy. Virat is one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game for India and his career is much celebrated. Once, his CBSE class 10 marksheet went viral on social media. He had average marks in most subjects and some were poor. An IAS officer shared the picture of his marksheet at that time and penned down an inspiration quote, pointing out that if marks had been the only deciding factor, the country wouldn't have been rallying behind Virat. As he announced his retirement, fans have started to make his post viral once again. .Virat Kohli Shares Picture of His Class 10 Marksheet With Strong Message (See Pic).

IAS Officer’s Inspirational Message Goes Viral Again

'He is Champ'

those are quite decent grades. He is champ all through. — Ok (@oknomofomo) May 17, 2025

Successful Sportsman

Let's treat Virat Kohli as a successful sportsman 🏏 and not check his 10th Standard Mark Sheet after 20 years. Please let him retire with the honor he deserves 👍 — Vaibhav Saha (@VaibhavSaha6) May 16, 2025

Virat Kohli is Special

Doesn't mean, everyone who plays cricket becomes a Virat Kohli. Behind every successful Virat, there are lakhs of cricketers wasting their time in local maidans never actually making it big, at the same time not studying as well. For them, getting decently educated is important — Manish Shukla (@apoorv2112) May 16, 2025

The Importance of Success

There is only one success like this, rest else everyone has to succeed via marks. Some kids use this as examples of success and not study at all. Marks may not be important but the kids using it in wrong way is quite dangerous — Dilip (@dilip2904) May 15, 2025

