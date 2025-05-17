Virat Kohli has recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He won't feature for Team India in Test cricket anymore and the format, for which Virat was an icon, lost its poster boy. Virat is one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game for India and his career is much celebrated. Once, his CBSE class 10 marksheet went viral on social media. He had average marks in most subjects and some were poor. An IAS officer shared the picture of his marksheet at that time and penned down an inspiration quote, pointing out that if marks had been the only deciding factor, the country wouldn't have been rallying behind Virat. As he announced his retirement, fans have started to make his post viral once again. .Virat Kohli Shares Picture of His Class 10 Marksheet With Strong Message (See Pic).

IAS Officer’s Inspirational Message Goes Viral Again

'He is Champ'

Successful Sportsman

Virat Kohli is Special

The Importance of Success

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)