Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was named as the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021. Afridi will take home the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. The left-arm pacer scalped 78 wickets in his 36 international outings at an average of 22.20, including the best bowling figures of 6/51. ICC Awards 2021 Winners List: Check Full List of Players Who Won Cricket’s Annual Awards So Far.

Sizzling spells, sheer display of pace and swing and some magical moments ✨ Shaheen Afridi was unstoppable in 2021 💥 More 👉 https://t.co/XsTeXTPTZl pic.twitter.com/oE3y3H2ZXB — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)