ICC, on Sunday, named the winners of their yearly awards. It is one of the most anticipated awards in cricket as it seeks to honour players for their performances for the national side in a year. This time too, the cricket governing body has named the winners in the following categories-- Emerging Cricketer of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year and also the Associate Cricketer of the Year for both men's and women's cricket. Mohammad Rizwan headlined the honours as he bagged the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, after having a sensational year with the willow in the format. The right-hander absolutely dominated T20I cricket in 2021 with a total of 1326 runs in 29 matches. He was also brilliant in the T20 World Cup 2021 where he gave his team good starts with the willow. ICC Awards 2021: Categories, Nominees, Dates and All You Need To Know About the Event

Tammy Beaumont, who is also a wicketkeeper-batsman, bagged the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2021. She was exceptional as well, scoring 303 runs in nine matches. She was England's highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2021. South Africa's Janneman Malan won the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year while Pakistan's Fatima Sana bagged in women's cricket.

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year

The award for the Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year went to Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood. Andrea-Mae Zepeda from Austria won the award in the women's category. However that's not it. There are other ICC awards as well, all of which would be announced by January 24.

