India qualified for the final after defeating Australia by 4 wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal. According to the hybrid model decided by ICC and PCB ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, the final will be hosted in Dubai and not in Pakistan's Lahore if India qualified for the final. So the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will feature India and either of New Zealand or South Africa will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Ground on March 9, Sunday. India Enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final; Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami Shine As Men in Blue Secure Clinical Four-Wicket Victory Over Australia in Semi-Final Clash.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final to be Held in Dubai

#iccchampionstrophy2025 | India knocks out Australia; to play final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9 pic.twitter.com/LhWnwq1VsE — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

