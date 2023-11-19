Google Doodle on Sunday, November 19, celebrates the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia. Hosted by India, the tournament featured ten national teams. The spotlight now focuses on the final clash between India and Australia, echoing their 2003 encounter. India is currently dominating the competition, staging a remarkable comeback after initial setbacks. The culmination of the tournament will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where the finalists vie for the prestigious trophy. Cricket World Cup 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Releases Cute Animation to Mark Opening of CWC in India.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Google Doodle

