Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav's bid for the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I ranking has received a huge boost as he claimed third position in the top batsmen list in the shortest format. The right-handed batter smashed 46 runs in the first T20I match between India and Australia on September 20, and overtook Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the standings with 780 points. Only Mohammad Rizwan (825) and Aiden Markram (792) are sitting in front of him.

Suryakumar Yadav in Third Spot in ICC T20I Rankings:

Star Indian batter closes in on the top spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player T20I Rankings for batters ⬆️ Details 👇https://t.co/pdcD6jfjkN — ICC (@ICC) September 21, 2022

