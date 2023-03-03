India got caught in their own trap as they were handed a convincing defeat by Australia in the third Test at Indore. It was mostly due to the poor nature of the pitch which exploded on Day 1 and balls turned square along with variable bounce. Some balls skidded through from fullish and good lengths and that gave the pitch a nature like a minefield. After the match ends and the Austrlain victory is secure, ICC rates the Indore pitch poor. The Holkar Stadium has received three demerit points as a result after ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report after consultation with both Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, the captains of both teams in the third Test.

ICC Rates Indore Pitch 'Poor'

The rating is in for the Indore pitch for the third #INDvAUS Test 👀#WTC23 | Details 👇 https://t.co/QgWYYxrNCR — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2023

