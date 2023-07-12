Every World Cup year, ahead of the tournament, the ICC releases a poster, which includes captains from all the participating teams. This world cup year also, the ICC has released a poster for the grand tournament and in the poster the captains of all teams are present.

ICC Releases Poster for ODI World Cup 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)