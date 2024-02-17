The International League T20 2024 at the very end produced some unpredictable and nail-biting match finishes. This match will be the last chance for both MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals to show who is the best of the best in the tournament. MI Emirates will be facing Dubai Capitals on Friday, February 09, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The ILT20 2024 match between MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Shweta Sehrawat Eagerly Aiming for Success, Ready To Capitalize on Dream-Like Run.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2024 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The moment of glory beckons 🤩



MI Emirates 🆚 Dubai Capitals - Kaun banega #DPWorldILT20FinalOnZee Season 2⃣ ka 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉?



Tune in at 8 pm, LIVE on @AndPicturesIN and @ZEE5Shows 📺 #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #MIEvDC pic.twitter.com/wo7XMpf7lb— Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 17, 2024

