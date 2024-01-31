The International League T20 2024 has produced some unpredictable and nail-biting match finishes. In the next fixture, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be facing the Gulf Giants on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The ILT20 2024 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. ILT20 2024: West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Sidelined From Dubai Capitals Squad Due to Toe Injury.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Knights 🛡️ 🆚 Giants 🐲 Can ADKR bag ✌️ points at home or will GG make it 2️⃣ 𝙒s in a row?#ADKRvGG | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/KobjIRMdMa — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 31, 2024

